Local animal shelter thankful for support during COVID-19

The Alachua County Animal Shelter is thankful for all the support they have received from the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

People with animal services say the shelter is at 50% capacity due to people adopting and fostering animals.

The shelter is open only by appointment for reclaims.

Adoptions and foster pickups will be done by curbside service.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida also is grateful for foster families. They want you to know their wellness clinic remains open for low-cost veterinary services Tuesday through Thursday by appointment.

The Humane Society also is open for adoptions by appointments and say that right now they have an influx of kittens.

You can see all pets on their website and apply online.