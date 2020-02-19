Local author reads "A Book for Black Girls”

A local author read her book to a group of elementary school students to inspire them to love themselves.

Author Antoinette Chanel read her book titled “A Book for Black Girls" to students in pre-kindergarten to fourth grade at Newberry Elementary School.

“For today’s youth and young girls who are growing up who have dark skin just like me,” Chanel said. “Was to give them this book and let them know that they are valued, they are worthy, they are beautiful, they are treasured and they are important."

The book is one of three books from the author.

Chanel said she got the idea to write the book in January 2018 and published it in September last year.

She said it took her six months to create and publish the book and hopes the book's message inspires students to embrace their identity.

“I really hope that every student who came here today and listened to me speak and heard the story knows that they are valued exactly how they are,” Chanel said. “They don’t have to change. You don’t have to become something different. You can be exactly what you are and be more than enough."

Chanel is working on a summer tour to read her book at different locations.