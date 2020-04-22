Local brewery drives sales and donations

Many in the service industry have had to make quick adjustments to stay in business. One brewery in Gainesville is driving the message, "Community comes first."

The brewery calls it 'MAG'nify, where local partners can not only bring people together but have a chance to receive donations from customers as well.

Simon McClung, Chief brand officer says, "It's all set up as a donation platform specifically for those artists. For example for those live music shows, heartwood has a donation portal where any money that comes in through the show they disperse right at the end of the concert to all of the artists that are there. The yoga instructors are getting it directly to their Venmo. We're actually not handling the money it goes directly to those who need it the most."

Social events like yoga and trivia have gone virtual to get their customers some sense of normalcy.

But keeping the community in mind, First Magnitude has donated two thousand dollars worth of personal protective equipment by selling these customized koozies.

McClung adds,

"But I think most importantly it's that the guests see that our staff takes safety and cleanliness as priority number one. Right away we made that our focus, selling beer doesn't matter if our staff or any of our guests or the community gets sick so that's what we've been focusing on."

From noon to seven, people can walk, bike or drive-thru the brewery for pick-up and their customized koozies are five dollars each.