Local bus and limousine company travel to Washington D.C. to rally for federal funding

A local business in Gainesville is rolling up to the nation’s capital to gain the Trump administration’s attention.

The bus and limousine company, Candie’s Coachworks, sent a fleet of their vehicles to Washington D.C. as part of its “rolling rally”.

The rally is a planned demonstration involving as many as 450 companies who have been struggling during the pandemic.

The long-distance bus industry has put a halt to its transportation services due to social distancing.

James Henry, the director of operations for Candie’s Coachworks, has felt the strain since March through June is their peak season.

"It’s really the time of the year that the whole industry makes enough money to survive,” Henry said. “Our biggest concern at this point is that we've lost that season."

Henry said the long-distance bus industry did not receive the same federal dollars as airline companies, Amtrack and public transit.

Henry said bus drivers provide important services particularly such as evacuating people during hurricanes.

