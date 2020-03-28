Local business specializes in deep cleaning during COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread, sanitization is becoming more of a necessity and one NCFL company is making it happen.

Dreyer's DKL is a company that will come into your home or business and disinfect everything.

But the key element is. It's designed specifically for viruses.

"So the system that we use is made by Clorox and it is an electrostatic sprayer so the product comes out charged so it kind of binds to every surface. Tops, sides, bottoms and kills viruses within two minutes." Owner Jonathan Dreyer says.