Local church celebrates Good Friday virtually

Kevin Nelson has been the senior pastor at Faith Presbyterian Church in Gainesville for only six months.

He says the decision to close the church's doors for Sunday worship was difficult.

"This is certainly a big change from everything we've been doing."

More than 40 people tuned in through youtube to celebrate Good Friday separately.

"We established a mercy team the could help support those the might bout of work or even suffering with the illness and run supplies to them if they need and just in general just encouraging each other to be in touch and make use of the phone call."

Nelson says the church made the decision to move online early on to keep their members safe. Easter service will be virtual.

"So it's mostly regular correspondence, we try to over-communicate as best we can. So letters out from me to the congregation periodically, we try to do it at least weekly. And then um like I said, ways in which we can maintain a semblance of real service."

To keep his congregation unified, nelson says members of the church meet through zoom too.

All with the goal to spread the message that they're still connected even though they're apart.