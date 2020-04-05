Local church organizes Palm Sunday drive-thru

Parishioners of St. Augustine Catholic Church normally gather for mass on Palm Sunday, but due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Florida St. Augustine held mass online only, which meant the church had to create a new way for its members to receive their blessed palms.

From 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday, church officials stood outside, under a tent, and conducted a drive-thru. members of the church drove up in their vehicles and were given a palm, which had been sprinkled with holy water, along with a letter from the church regarding the current situation.

The unconventional method produced a solid turnout - roughly 40 cars came through to collect their blessed palm and say a kind word or prayer. it also allowed church staff and its members to stay connected while practicing safe, social distancing.

While churches are exempt from Governor Ron Desantis’ stay at home order, officials at St. Augustine won’t hold mass until after Easter Sunday.

Alachua County has more than 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and church officials want to wait till after Easter Sunday to make a decision on holding mass in-person in the future.