Local first responders prepare for coronavirus

As the fear of coronavirus rises in Florida, first responders are also on high alert.

At Station 1 in Gainesville, firefighters have made sure they're prepared to handle a coronavirus breakout at any time. Each truck is equipt with masks, gloves, goggles and gowns.

"We’re still confident that we’re in a good state of readiness and alertness, as we don’t have a case in Alachua County or the city of Gainesville yet … but I think it is a matter of time. I don’t think there’s any reason to panic … I think it’s listen to the guidance, have confidence in the process, and know that your first responders and your health care agencies are taking appropriate actions," said Gainesville Fire Chief Jeff Lane.

As the CDC recommends, if you suspect you or someone you know has coronavirus, the first step to take is to call the health department. From there, each case will be screened and the necessary steps will follow.