Local groups mark Earth Day with events

Local groups are marking Earth Day with events.

The Santa Fe teaching zoo will hold a virtual 'party for the planet' starting Wednesday morning. For much of the day, they plan to post videos and resources from a variety of preserves and conservation groups to celebrate.

'The River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding' will also join in honoring mother earth with a virtual concert at 1 Wednesday afternoon. The free event features Dana Lyons, a performer focusing on environmental activism with both comedy and song. The link to register for the event can be found here.