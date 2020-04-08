Local judicial courts suspend writs of bodily attachments

The 8th Judicial Circuit suspended writs of bodily attachments, which takes effective Wednesday.

The writs of bodily attachments are warrants for cases of civil contempt. In an order signed by Chief Justice James Nilon, law enforcement officers are not allowed to make arrests for department of revenue child support cases.

The writs of bodily attachments will stay suspended through May 29. They remain valid after that date and law enforcement officers will be permitted to act on them.