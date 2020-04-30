Local leaders weigh in on COVID Phase 1 plans

Today Governor Ron DeSantis layed out what Phase 1 will look like in Florida, starting Monday, May 4th.

Here's what does and doesn't change with Phase 1:

- Schools continue distance learning

- Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited

- Elective surgeries can resume

- Sports arenas and movie theaters will remain closed

- Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six feet of space between tables and indoor seating at 25% capacity

- Retail stores can operate at 25% of indoor capacity

- No changes for bars, gyms and personal services such as hair dressers and barbers

- Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside the home

Of course, some people will consider these actions too lenient, while others will believe they're not enough. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn says, while keeping the health of Floridians in mind, leaders also need to consider other factors.

"I get the health of it … there's no disputing that it's not an issue, it's important. At the same time, we need to balance that out with people's lives and business owners. Some of these businesses ... when they close, they're closed ... they're not coming back. That's very sad, so we need to take all that into consideration," he said.

He also said that after talking with many business owners, he's seen the major hit that his community has taken the past few weeks.

"I would've done 50% (occupancy) on the restaurants, I would've done the hair salons, I would have done movie theaters. We're going to Lowe's ... we're going to Walmart ... we're going to all these essential businesses and the result is we're coming in contact with people. So, I don't really see the difference," Guinn said.

Alachua County Commissioners will meet on Friday morning, where they will discuss how Phase 1 will look in Alachua County.

Mark Sexton, Communications & Legislative Affairs Director for Alachua County, says his team will review DeSantis' order and make whatever changes necessary to keep Alachua County healthy.

"The county commission is a very data-driven elective body. They are passionate about what is right and what is wrong here ... from both sides ... and the county commission has the task of figuring out the right and wrong in the midst of all that. It's something they take very seriously and it is something they discussed thoroughly," Sexton said.

Resuming elective surgeries was another topic DeSantis discussed after addressing the issue of many people choosing not to go to a doctor or hospital to address certain non-COVID related health issues.

"People need to remember that hospitals know how to deal with contagious diseases. It's not a new thing with COVID-19. We're so fortunate to have a county that has the quality of healthcare that we have. Our hospitals are doing everything possible to keep patients and visitors safe," Sexton said.

