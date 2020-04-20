Local officials weigh in on reopening Florida's economy

Governor Ron DeSantis held a conference call today to discuss the process of opening up the state's economy. Lifting the state's stay-at-home order has been on the minds of some in North Central Florida.

DeSantis said, "A lot of the voluntary social distancing that people did, everything they did from making sure they take hygiene seriously to avoiding crowds to doing things to protect themselves and families. All that, including what some of the government levels have done, was all to preserve this hospital capacity."

Desantis also mentioned on the conference call an increase in testing and working with Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to reopen Florida's economy.

Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden said, "Yeah I think we all want things to be open as quickly and as safely as possible."

Marden sent an email to select Alachua county commissioners that says, "This whole COVID-19 thing is over. Let's just call it a day and get back to our lives."

"You know the next time somebody sneezes or the next time somebody has a cough. Are we just going to shut down the entire government again under the auspices of 'oh this could be the next COVID-19' I think that can be problematic and I think it can be manipulated by folks who don't have everybody's interest at mind."

Marden adds that he wants things to go back to normal and is concerned about the indirect consequences down the road from job loss and businesses closing.

Paul Myers from the Alachua County Department of Health will have a presentation ready for county commissioners to review that will go over things such as hospital capacity, the testing rate and the metrics of positive cases in the county.

Alachua County director of communications said, "When Alachua county starts taking steps to open businesses, it'll be done extremely carefully with a great deal of thought, science-backed information and we will do what is necessary to keep citizens safe."

County commissioners will also discuss the current emergency order and local jurisdiction in relation to reopening the economy.