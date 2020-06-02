Local pastors protest President Trump's controversial photo-op

North Central Florida religious leaders protested the president clearing out demonstrators in front of a church in Washington D.C. yesterday.

After President Trump gave a speech Monday evening, He walked to the Saint John's Episcopal Church to take photos.

Some are criticizing the move because before the president visited the church, military police and the secret service forcefully dispersed peaceful protesters at nearby Lafayette park with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Clergy members in Gainesville protested the president at city hall.

Organizers say the president should not have used the Holy Bible as a "prop".

"He missed an opportunity, as the president, to use his office to heal this land that is so torn apart right now," said Pastor Milford Griner.

The pastors also mentioned rioting, looting and other forms of violence are not the path to peace.