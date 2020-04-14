Local physical therapy company goes virtual

Dr.Tony and Melissa Cere started Kinetix in 2008. They’re relying on technology more now than ever -- giving patients access to their regular physical therapy at home.

“We wanted to make sure people in the community still had an option somewhere to get treatment, with much less exposure to illness than what they would have walking into a doctor’s office or urgent care clinic," Dr. Melissa Cere said.

Telehealth is the technology used by health care providers to remotely communicate with patients, which is ideal for many Kinetix patients who are unable to leave their homes during the pandemic.

“When all this started, we had a lot of those patients that might be at a higher risk, not come in, because they didn’t want to be exposed. This is a way for us to still connect and guide them during this time,” Dr.Tony Cere said.

Through a patient-therapist video chat, patients are able to stay on track with exercise, activity modifications and more.

Blanca Fernandez is a patient at Kinetix who says the new service feature is comforting, even for someone who isn't vulnerable to the virus.

“When it comes to Telehealth in situations like this, you're able to be safe. My grandma gets to stay home and get treated. It definitely brings hope in that sense and pushes people towards learning to use technology to their advantage,” Fernandez said.

The online services are not just helpful for current patients, but the majority of people across North Central Florida.

"If you’re working from home, you're likely in a 'less than ideal' posture, so even if you are not dealing with pain now, this can be beneficial. Through Telehealth you can have your video camera faced to your work station and we can take a look at your current setup to optimize it, so you are less likely to develop pain,” physical therapist Dr. Rafael Cui said.

So whether you’re a current patient, future patient, or just feeling those work-from-home aches, Kinetix has your back … or your neck … or shoulder … you get the idea.