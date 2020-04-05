Local woman arrested after violating stay-at-home order

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- A Lake City woman is in jail after police say she violated the city's recent stay-at-home order, on top of other charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Brittany Reece is charged with violating the state emergency declaration after LCP issued a more restrictive stay-at-home order on Thursday.

Chief of Police, Argatha Gilmore, says she wants citizens to voluntarily comply, but if they don't, they could possibly face a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.

Reece is in the Columbia County Jail on an $8,000 bond.