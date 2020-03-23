Local woman takes on COVID-19 face mask shortage

If there is any silver-lining to find during this COVID-19 pandemic, Its seeing communities across the nation come together to support each other.

In Gainesville, one local community leader is pairing her passion for helping others with her passion for sewing-- a small project with a major impact.

While major companies like JoAnne Fabric have done their part to help hospitals and care centers by providing free face mask kits for customers, Shanti Vani has taken that role to her living room.

Going on week two of the project, Vani says she is willing to provide the masks for free to families in need who may not be able to afford it-- and she encourages others to do the same.

"I think the need is greater than what I can do here ... but anyone who sews can do this in their own homes ..."

Shanti says out of the many sewing projects she has done in her lifetime--while a simple procedure-- this one she feels has made the biggest impact yet

If you would like to help Shanti with her project, feel free to reach her by email shantivani@cox.net.

