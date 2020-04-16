Local artist uses 3D Printer to make Personal Protective Equipment for Health Care Workers

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, medical facilities must be stocked with all of the necessary supplies.

Ocala based artist Drake Arnold is contributing to the stockpile by using his 3D Printer to help make Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Health Care Workers in Marion County. Arnold is a painter, creates digital murals, and even designs clothes, but 3D printing is something new for him.

He said he has only had the printer for a few months and researched different designs online to create the masks. Arnold said he originally planned on distributing numerous masks, but that is now a distant memory after an outpouring of support from the community.

"I offered to donate 30 masks respirator masks on my own just to local Health Care Workers whoever wanted to have them come and pick it up through my office space here at the MAX, The Magnolia Art Xchange art studio.,” said Arnold.

He said he waited a week to go public with the project because he wanted to have the product on hand to give away.

Arnold said while it isn't easy for him to accept help from the community, he knows it's going to a good cause.

"I have a hard time accepting help from people. I'm the type of person that likes to do everything I can myself,” said the artist. “But this was one of those things where I'm like if I can do more good for the community then I guess I might as well go for it and let's make it happen."

He said as he continues to print masks he is working with medical facilities to try and improve the design.

"I definitely feel obligated to use the funds that I have been donated to do the best I can for my community whatever that means,” said Arnold. “ I've been talking with some local health care providers about ways that I can do improvements on the masks that I've already made. I'm looking at getting different materials.”

He said the community support has been overwhelming.

"I don't need any more donations. If anything, I need help printing these masks. Like people need to donate to proper charities. I'm just an artist, I'm overwhelmed by the response I’ve gotten. I definitely, I'm very excited and happy to help and do what I can,” said Arnold.

According to the fundraiser page, Arnold raised nearly $1,900.00.

To find out more information about the community project, click here.