Loften High graduates walk across the stage at Gainesville Raceway

School has been different for students and teachers across North Central Florida and while some graduation ceremonies have gone virtual, Alachua County Public Schools started their ceremonies at the Gainesville Raceway.

One principal said, "It's been an interesting year."

After a lane switch from in-person to virtual, Principal William McElroy of Professional Academies Magnet at Loften high school sent off his seniors at Gainesville raceway.

"We're really like a family at Loften so it's hard to lose part of our family every year, this year in particular. But no, they're all going to be rockstars because that's how good they are and I know they're prepared to do that."

Fifty-five Loften high graduates got to walk across the stage and drive right into the next chapter of their lives.

While it wasn't the ceremony they expected, one graduate says that Loften prepared him to now chase his dreams.

"Be a mechanic, open up my own shop one day"

Jawan Davis was in the automotive magnet and is headed to Santa Fe college in just a few months.

"I mean it's a very good feeling, you know I always wanted to be a mechanic as I was growing up. I always liked to fix stuff and take things apart and stuff, I always had that mechanic feeling in me."

Newberry and Hawthorne seniors graduated in similar ceremonies.

Davis wants his classmates to know. "Keep striving towards everything you want and don't ever look down."