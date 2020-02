An alert neighbor is being credited with helping deputies to find a missing child in Suwannee County.

Deputies say on a Tuesday a frantic mother called saying her 3-year-old son and the family dog were missing.

Investigators began searching nearby.

That's when a neighbor reported a small child and a dog in the woods.

He said the dog wouldn't let anyone near the child.

Shortly after, deputies were able to reunite the boy with his mother.