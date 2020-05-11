Louisiana girl, 12, recovers from heart attack potentially triggered by COVID-19

A Louisiana girl has recovered from not only COVID-19 but also a heart attack, and doctors think the two could be linked.

Juliet Daly, 12, had her heart stop for two minutes after doctors said it was blocked by an infection. She had no prior health issues, and that is why doctors believe the heart attack was caused by COVID-19.

Daly said her medical scare started as a bad stomach ache.

“When I realized I wasn’t feeling well, it wasn’t like your common cold or flu," Daly said. "It kind of felt like I couldn’t really do anything because I was in a lot of pain. And it first started early in the morning so you can kind of imagine how hard it is to get up.”

Doctors believe children don’t always have the same symptoms as adults with COVID-19. Juliet’s father Sean Daly said her condition kept deteriorating.

“It was scary. At first we thought she might have just had the flu or something, but it progressed into another day, and it was definitely something abnormal," her father said. "She had blue lips, and her extremities were cold, so there was something very off, and that’s why we decided to take her in to the doctor.”

Experts say this was an extreme case, and most children with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have mild symptoms.

