Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Center hands out hundreds of Seder to-go kits

Members of the Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Center handed out hundreds of free passover meals to the community.

Students and local families signed up to receive the free kits this week to be picked up Tuesday. Seder is a Jewish feast marking the first night of Passover. The meal consists of food such as wine, matzah and veggies.

The center offered the Seder to-go kits as a way to help the community celebrate the holiday from home.

Rabbi Berl Goldman, co-director of the Lubavitch Chabad Jewish student center, said hundreds of UF Jewish students and local community members are safe at home because of the virus. For some, they cannot obtain passover food, seder plates or instruction guides while under quarantine.

"We put all this together with our supporters and volunteers to be able to provide to the students and community better here in Gainesville," Goldman said.

Members of the Jewish Student Center gave away 400 bags and over 700 meals for the first two nights of passover.