Lubee Bat Conservancy releases information about bats after influx of hate mail

A non-profit in north central Florida has been receiving hate mail during the pandemic and the director wants to dispel the myths about bats.

Lubee Bat Conservancy has received messages demanding they stop promoting bat conservation.

After an influx of hateful messages, organizers say that bats are not the enemy.

While there is no definitive evidence that bats are responsible for the COVID-19 virus, similar viruses have been found in some Asian horseshoe bats.

"We really wanted to get the information out there and let people know that they don't have anything to be afraid of," said Brian Pope, director of Lubee Bat Conservancy. "The bats that are living wild and the bats that are here at Lubee don't have this virus."

These species make up less than 1% of the over 1,000 bat species population and are not found in the Americas.

"I've been hearing some pretty horrific things happening to bats around the world," Pope said. "Certain bat populations have been burned to death, they've been shot, they've been beaten, they've been entombed. I know there's a lot of misinformation right now."

People with the non-profit say that bats are an essential part of the ecosystem by consuming agricultural pests.

