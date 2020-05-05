Lubee Bat Conservancy releases information about bats after influx of hate mail

Updated: Tue 7:52 PM, May 05, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- A non-profit in north central Florida has been receiving hate mail during the pandemic and the director wants to dispel the myths about bats.

Lubee Bat Conservancy has received messages demanding they stop promoting bat conservation.

After an influx of hateful messages, organizers say that bats are not the enemy.

While there is no definitive evidence that bats are responsible for the COVID-19 virus, similar viruses have been found in some Asian horseshoe bats.

"We really wanted to get the information out there and let people know that they don't have anything to be afraid of," said Brian Pope, director of Lubee Bat Conservancy. "The bats that are living wild and the bats that are here at Lubee don't have this virus."

These species make up less than 1% of the over 1,000 bat species population and are not found in the Americas.

"I've been hearing some pretty horrific things happening to bats around the world," Pope said. "Certain bat populations have been burned to death, they've been shot, they've been beaten, they've been entombed. I know there's a lot of misinformation right now."

People with the non-profit say that bats are an essential part of the ecosystem by consuming agricultural pests.

Research | United States | Lubee Bat Conservancy

The current pandemic has led to misinformation, hysteria, and the unfortunate killing of bats. We created this webpage to provide information on a range of topics to cover everything from bats to wildlife trafficking. Portions of the Lubee statement were provided by certain members of our scientific advisory board, some of whom are virologists and epidemiologists playing an active role in the current crisis.



