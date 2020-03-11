Marion County Pets: Meet Tasha, Sunny and Tuti

Let's take a look at some of this week's adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for a forever home.

Tasha: The Softie

Tasha is a 7-year-old female golden retriever and shepherd mix. They say her fur is so soft you'll want to spend all day petting her. She's a family-ready dog who can snuggle up to you on the couch and loves playing outside.

Sunny: The Siamese Kitty

Sunny is a 2-year-old male siamese kitty. Just check out those beautiful blue eyes. It looks like Sunny would love to find a home with you.

Tuti: The Cutie

Tuti is a 10-year-old female calico. She and Sunny are both hoping to find their forever families. They have even moved into the staff's offices at the shelter in anticipation of going home.

Normally the adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50, but all month, adoptions are just $17. This also includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips. Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit www.marioncountyfl.org/animal.