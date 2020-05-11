MCFR crew helps battle 'Five Mile Swamp Fire'

Some of the area firefighters deployed to the panhandle to fight a devastating wildfire have returned home.

The fire now named the 'Five Mile Swamp Fire' originated from an escaped prescribed burn last week.

Florida Forest Service Officials said the fire started on Monday, May 4th but quickly expanded, consuming 2,215 acres of land.

The fire even traveled over interstate 10.

"My understanding was that trees were exploding but not just bark, but limbs that were on fire were flying across interstate 10 during the fires run,” Florida Forest Service Public Information Officer, Ludie Bond said.

The fire started from a prescribed burn that lost control due to the weather, resulting in 14 homes and eight other structures being lost.

After the initial attack on the fire, officials said mop-up operations are an important next step.

"That's when crews go out and they spend exhausting hours, 12 to 14, sometimes 16 hours shifts out there with the brush trucks finding these hot spots, finding these smoking areas, dousing them with water bringing that under control to reduce the heat and to reduce the smoke so we don't have the potential for further fire spread and the smoke impacts are lessened for the residents. We have a lot of residents around this fire,” Bond said.

Five different agencies traveled to Santa Rosa to help in mop-up operations.

Marion, Alachua, Clay, Flagler, and Saint John's counties joined together to create strike team 1302, each sending a structural engine for clean up.

"Most of the wildfire had gone through the night before and literally went into the bay so the fire progress had stopped obviously by that but along the flanks and the sides of the fire, it was still smoldering quite close to houses so our job was essentially to mop up along those houses and along the roads to make it safe for people to come back in,” Marion County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Bart Walker said.

The Marion fire crew left Thursday morning and returned Sunday just in time for mother's day events.

MCFR officials said this was the farthest location they have been deployed to.

"It feels really good to be able to go into a community and help because we have a lot of expertise in this part of the state from having wildfires, but we were able to go in there and relieve them so they could go home and get rest and then come out the next day and assist us in mop-up,” Walker added.

The fire is 75 percent contained.

Forestry officials sais that fire crews will continue to improve established containment lines and mop-up hot spots.