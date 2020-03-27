MCPS donates emergency supplies to first responders

First responders and others on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus in Marion County will now be able to continue that fight thanks to county schools.

Marion County Emergency Management was gifted with a very generous donation from Marion County Public Schools Friday. They received items like rubbing alcohol, medical masks, and gloves to help fight the coronavirus.

2,860 medical masks, 2,360 boxes of gloves, 90 bottles of alcohol, and five paper gowns were donated.

"We pulled inventory, a group of us examined that inventory, saw that we could spare a significant amount right now and so we connected with our Emergency Management center,” MCPS Superintendent Heidi Maier said.

Normally these items are used by students at Marion Technical College or by staff when aiding medically fragile students, but since classes have been canceled until April, district leaders wanted to donate some of their extra supply.

"In my mind, if we don't help those folks, our first responders, fighting this on the front lines, our schools will never open, so this is the very last that could do to help our first responders,” Maier added.

Three pallets worth of items were loaded up and will be sent out to different nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospitals, and first responders.

"This will make a tremendous difference. I'm thankful for all of our partners. In times like this, this is where we come together and be able to make sure Marion County has the resources that they need,” Marion County Emergency Management Director, Preston Bowlin said.

And even with the sizable donation, school officials said they're still in a good place, with enough supplies to last two months.