MCPS graduation changes

And so the adventure begins for many graduating seniors, but with some slight changes.

For the past several days high school seniors have been visiting their schools to pick up their caps and gowns drive-thru style.

There are 304 graduates at North Marion High School and each of them stopped by the school Thursday to pick up their cap and gown.

But that's not all their teachers have in mind for them. They also received a senior shirt and a sign.

Principal Danielle Livengood said it's about honoring the school's seniors and providing them with something special since many of them are missing out on traditional senior milestones.

"We have a lot of tradition here at North Marion and this has been hard for our community to not be able to have a traditional graduation and the final part of their senior year so a lot of people have come together to make sure this event was special and that we're able to give these seniors a little extra because so much lost for their senior year," she said.

And when it comes time for the big day, graduations will be held at stadiums with both guests and students practicing safe social distancing.

"Safety is the top priority, by that I mean safe social distancing. Unfortunately, because we can't gather and can't have large groups of people gathering together, there's no line up of graduates coming in, there's no professional, there's no recessional, there's no bands there to perform because they have to be close together there to perform,” MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian said.

The final high school to hold it's cap and gown event is Forest High School.

While events are subject to change, officials say students can expect to have the opportunity to cross the stage and turn their tassels, even if they're six feet apart.