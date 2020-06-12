MCPS holds in-person graduation ceremonies, MTI seniors graduate at Booster Stadium

2020 will be a year to remember for seniors, as they over come an international pandemic and changes to their education in order to get their diplomas.

Having to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic and for some, having to start over at a new school mid-year when the Francis Marion Military Academy had to close its doors.

"The unfortunate closing of the school didn't stop you. You truly are over comers,” Former Principal of the Francis Marion Military Academy, Jim McCollum said during the ceremony.

But the ceremony went smoothly thanks to several COVID-19 safety precautions put into place.

And while it wasn't a traditional ceremony, some of the graduates said they were happy to have an in person graduation.

"Today's graduation was wonderful, it was out here, it felt good being with my classmates. It was nice,” Graduate Urayoan Heosto Torres said.

And while this may not have been the ceremony they envisioned, it certainly will be a memorable one.

Public high school graduations will take place in school football stadiums.

Extra law enforcement will also be present at ceremonies to ensure the safety of graduates and their families.