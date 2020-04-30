MCSO: Man charged with sexual battery, deputies searching for another suspect

An Ocklawaha resident was arrested after Marion County deputies say he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman.

Deputies say Efthimios Mikedis, 28, offered to give a woman a ride from Orlando to Marion County back in January.

The victim says he showed up with a gun.

She refused to go with him but he forced her to swallow a drug.

Deputies say Mikedis brought the victim to his camper where he and another male named Robert McDaniel sexually assaulted her.

She was drugged a second time before the suspect burned her hair with a cigarette and holding scissors to her throat.

"It's just unbelievable," said Cecelia Koon, MSCO spokesperson. "[It's] incredibly serious and its a heinous act and we definitely wanted to make sure that we got justice for our victim and I'm happy that we were able to take him into custody and get some sort of closure for our victim."

Deputies say the victim was left in a parking lot.

Mikedis is in the Marion County jail and deputies are still searching for McDaniel.