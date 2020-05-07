MCSO: Woman emptied wine bottle inside car; told deputy to “just put me in handcuffs…”

A woman who was driving with children in her car was arrested in Marion County Wednesday night after deputies said she poured out a wine bottle inside her car, and told a deputy to handcuff her during a traffic stop.

An off duty Ocala Police officer stopped Zantana Shantay Cannon, 27, after seeing her driving erratically, swerving, and running a stop sign. During the stop, the officer saw Cannon empty a bottle of wine onto her passenger side floorboard, and discovered she had three children in the car.

When a Marion County deputy arrived to conduct a sobriety test, Cannon said, “No, I’m drunk, I’m telling you I’m drunk, just put me in handcuffs I ain’t got time for all this [expletive].”

Cannon was charged with DUI and three counts of child neglect. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and is awaiting her first court appearance Thursday.