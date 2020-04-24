MCSO collects donations for Interfaith food pantry

They are putting the "serve" in the "to protect and to serve."

At the Marion County Sheriff's Office, employees with the agency are helping to feed those in need during this COVID-19 pandemic. They're collecting donations to go to the food pantry at Interfaith Emergency Services.

It started when Inspector Sergeant Ben Adams visited Interfaith Emergency Services with his church and found that more food was being given out than brought in, that's when the interagency food drive began.

In just a few days, several dozen containers and boxes of non-perishable items and even pet food were collected.

"It makes me happy to see everybody standing up and protecting the people in our community, protecting the people that no fault of their own, they're having a tough time right now,” Adams said.

Adams co-worker, Inspector Sergeant Rosalynn Collazo, said she's happy to be part of something like this.

"I'm grateful to be part of an agency that recognizes the needs of the less fortunate in our community, especially in a tough time like this, I'm proud of my fellow agency members for stepping up to the plate and helping when they're able,” Collazo said.

The donations will be collected on an ongoing basis. The first batch was dropped off Friday.