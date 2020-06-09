MCSO dives into action, Underwater Recovery Team trains on the Rainbow River

Kayakers and other river goers may have noticed an extra police presence on the Rainbow River Tuesday, but there was no emergency.

Members of the Underwater Recovery Team with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were training so they can be prepared for a real life scenario.

This 11 member unit specializes in evidence and victim recovery.

"The purpose of the Underwater Recovery Team is to recover evidence that criminals throw in the water, guns, knives et cetera. We also recover stolen vehicles. Unfortunately at times we do have to recover bodies, drowning victims et cetera,” Patrol Sgt. Doug Watts said.

During this training session, five new members took the plunge getting to know each other better so they can work as efficiently as possible.

"It's absolutely mandatory that we train as a team. When we're in the water, we're focused a lot on ourselves, on our own gear and such, but coming out here and trainmen as a team really helps us to develop good camaraderie and hips us understand each others abilities,” Corporal Todd Winkler said.

They say summer time is the busiest time of the year but this unit is even called out in winter.

And it's all done to help keep the citizens of marion county safe.

"There's times where loved ones are lost and we need to be able to find them and return them back home. That's a big thing,” Corporal John Pettit said.

Both Marion and Levy county divers participated in Tuesday's training.