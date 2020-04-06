MCSO featured on COPS tv show

The Marion County Sheriff's Office was featured in the newest episode of COPS Monday night.

In the episode, Detective Jordyn Cobb responded to a domestic disturbance call.

This is the first time Cobb said she's done something like this and hopes the public can learn something from the show.

"A lot of times we get masked by this brigade that we're just the badge. This kind of takes you out of that, they get to see a lot of the cool stuff that we get to do that not stuff that people on the street see. It's not the high adrenaline stuff. It's just that we're real people,” Detective Jordyn Cobb said.

The episode premiered Monday night at 10 on the Paramount Network.