MCSO trains in "active shooter" drills

With the arrests of four Marion County children for sending out threatening messages to various county schools in the headlines, deputies participated in their annual active shooter training Wednesday.

And with a shooting at Forest High School less than two years ago, this training is practical.

Two at a time, MCSO deputies make their way through a simulated school building with sound effects, fog and flashing lights pursuing an "active shooter."

With the recent arrests of four Marion County children for sending out threats on social media to county schools, this training comes at just the right time.

"Well, you're never going to be comfortable dealing with an active shooter, but this absolutely instills the training that's required in order for you to face that situation head-on,” said MCSO Deputy Bryan Bowman.

While they don't shoot real bullets, one of the most valuable things deputies said they do during this training is using weapons that perform like their issued firearms.

"The fact that we're using guns that shoot simunition rounds. It kicks like a real firearm so it makes it similar to the real thing,” Bowman added.

MCSO deputies have participated in training like this for several years now.

After each deputy has gone through the course, training staff will walk them back through the scenario and explain to them how they did and what could be improved.