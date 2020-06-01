Changes to MPCS summer programs

While Monday was the last day of school for Marion County students, work continues for district employees.

There are several summer programs the school district still plans on holding.

Students and parents can expect to continue learning virtually.

Summer school classes for elementary students and the extended school year program for students with special needs will be done online.

School libraries will offer virtual services for elementary students in their summer enrichment program.

"It looks very different, than it ever has in the past, but our students have been doing this for the last six to eight weeks, they're accustomed to it, our teachers are accustomed to it now so as long as we are asked to abide by safe social distancing then that's how the plan will proceed,” MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian.

Meals will continue to be provided this summer.

That means students and parents can continue using curbside service at 23 schools plus community-based sites along with bus service.

And when it's time for students to go back to school, district officials are waiting for the new superintendent to join them before designing a plan.