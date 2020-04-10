MTC donates scrubs to health care workers

Staff at Marion Technical College donated their extra supply of special medical scrubs Friday to Marion County Emergency Management.

School officials said these scrubs were made with an anti-bacterial material which can help first responders stay healthy.

MTC has several programs that have students utilizing these scrubs, but with schools closed, officials thought they would be perfect in the hands of those on the front lines.

"The first responders are doing a tremendous job right now and we can't thank them enough so any opportunity that we have that we can help them out, we have nursing programs and first responder programs here at the school so we're in the hospitals and doctor's offices and fire stations, so these are our people so we're certainly glad to help them,” MTC Director Mike Kelly said.

10 boxes worth of scrubs were donated. Through Emergency Management, these scrubs will be distributed to health care workers in the county.