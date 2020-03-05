MTI students cook up something sweet, help bake 2,000 biscuits for Strawberry Festival

High school students often have their focus set on homework or sports, but students in the culinary arts program at the Marion Technical Institute were thinking about something else Thursday.

They spent the day baking 2,000 buttermilk biscuits for Marion County's upcoming Strawberry Festival hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Marion County.

"I think it's really amazing. I've never really had a chance to help out the community in this way, so it's just kind of really amazing,” student Nathan Quiroz said.

At first, the biscuits were made by members of the First United Methodist Church, but once they were no longer able to participate, Habitat for Humanity partnered with the school district.

"The students have a timed event that they have to get this done by and so that gives them real-life production experience,” Jeff Ruttenber with Habitat for Humanity of Marion County said.

It’s also working with their classmates that students said has been a great experience.

“Working as a team is important. Everyone has their role because one misstep and everything can get messed up,” said student Joshua Herrera.

It's satisfying work for the students. It’s something that Quiroz said he’ll be sharing with his friends.

“I don't think I'm working the festival this time, I'm just setting up for it and so I'm going to be going with my friends. I'm definitely going to be showing off to my friends that I made these,” Quiroz said.