Man accused of padlocking woman in room against her will

A man in Marion County faces domestic violence charges after deputies arrested him for choking a woman.

Domingo Ferreira, 33, was accused of physically abusing a woman for months, according to a Marion County Facebook post. Ferreira padlocked the woman in a bedroom and held her against her will, deputies said.

He made threats against the victim, telling her, "I'll choke the word 'cop' out of your mouth," deputies said. The woman managed to escape Monday while Ferreira was sleeping and call law enforcement for help.

Ferreira was released May 2019 after serving 10 years in prison on several charges including kidnapping, burglary and battery convictions.

Now he is charged with false imprisonment, domestic battery by strangulation and possession of heroin.

He is being held in the Marion County jail without bond.