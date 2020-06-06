Man arrested after deputies say he threatened roommate with butcher knife

(WSAZ)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say broke through his roommate’s door and threated him with a knife

Deputies arrested Brigand Whitted, 30, for assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, after they were called out to a house on SW 43rd Place, just south of Kanapaha Veteran's Memorial Park.

The victim says Whitted got high on methamphetamine and accused him of stealing his drugs.

He hid in his room, but Whitted got a butcher knife and kicked down the door.

No one was harmed.

Whitted is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

