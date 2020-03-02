Man arrested after threatening another man with a submachine gun, leading deputies on a chase



A man is behind bars Monday evening after officers say he used a submachine gun to threaten another man before leading deputies on a chase.

Picture: MGN

Dash cam footage shows deputies chasing Robert Robinson, 26, in a white car on Southwest Archer Road.

Deputies caught him at the dead end of the neighborhood and arrested him.

They later found the gun they say was used to threaten a man at a gas station earlier that day in a wooded area.

Robinson is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer.

His is being held on a $715,000 bond at the Alachua County Jail.