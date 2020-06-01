Man arrested at Ocala BLM protest

Residents in Marion County held a peaceful protest Sunday afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to honor George Floyd, but the day in Ocala didn't end without some police intervention.

Jason MacDonald was arrested at the protest for resisting an officer.



Police officials said he was the only protest related arrest they made that day.

According to the police report, officers noticed that MacDonald was angry and agitated...and people in the crowd asked law enforcement to have him removed.

When officers tried to pull him away, he would not cooperate and broke free from officers.

They were eventually able to control MacDonald and he was taken away in a patrol car.

Ocala police Chief Greg Graham released a statement condemning the actions of the Minnesota police officers.

He also said Ocala residents can call him personally if they have concerns about OPD officers.

“I condemn the actions of the Minnesota officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. The Ocala Police Department enjoys a strong and supportive relationship with our entire community. Our purpose during demonstrations is to preserve the right to do so in a safe and peaceful manner. I personally hold my officers accountable for their actions and expect them to hold each other accountable as well. To have respect and to do the right thing is instilled into Ocala officers not only during their training but each day afterwards and hopefully long after they retire. I stand firm in the statement that if you have an issue with one of my officers to call me directly, I want to have that dialogue with you and I want all of our citizens to know that we not only respect you, we also respect your rights. And we want to keep you safe as you exercise them,” Graham said.