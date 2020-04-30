Man arrested for DUI manslaughter for crash on West University Ave.

Gainesville police officers have arrested Adam Mandel,19, on a charge of DUI manslaughter for the death of Kassandra Ramirez-Guzman, 20.

Witnesses say in January, Mandel was speeding on West University Avenue when he failed to make a turn and crashed into a pole.

Ramirez-Guzman was a passenger and died in the crash.

Deputies say his blood-alcohol level was at .12, the legal limit is .08. He also tested positive for marijuana.

Mandel was ticketed back in 2018 for careless driving that led to a wreck in Gainesville as well.

You can find the Go Fund Me link for Ramirez-Guzman's funeral costs here.