Nineteen-year-old arrested for Downtown Gainesville shooting

Gainesville Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Demetrius Aponcedeleon Hardy Jr. for the Gainesville Downtown shooting that left one person dead in the early morning hours of Friday, March 6. The shooting occurred at 100 NW 1st street.

Hardy is being charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Members of the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force found Hardy and arrested him. He was taken to GPD for further investigation and later booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Detectives are investigating this case and are asking the community to come forward with any knowledge or evidence related to this case.

You can contact the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867, www.stopcrime.tv, or Detective J. Castor at 352-872-2101.

