Man arrested for having firearm on UF's campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) --
A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove aggressively on the University of Florida campus while carrying a gun.
University of Florida police say 23-year-old Isiah George-Carter was driving aggressively in a parking garage near Newell Drive.
When police arrived, they found him in possession of a gun.
George-Carter is being charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.
Police say he does have a valid Florida concealed carry weapon's license.