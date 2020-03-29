Man arrested for having firearm on UF's campus

A man was arrested Saturday night after police say he drove aggressively on the University of Florida campus while carrying a gun.

University of Florida police say 23-year-old Isiah George-Carter was driving aggressively in a parking garage near Newell Drive.

When police arrived, they found him in possession of a gun.

George-Carter is being charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Police say he does have a valid Florida concealed carry weapon's license.