Man arrested for sexual exploitation of Clay County minor, and other underage victims throughout the country

A man in New York was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of three minors throughout the country, after an investigation started by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York released information about the arrest that utilized the Department of Homeland Security, Putnam County (New York) Sheriff’s Office, and the Longview Police Department in Longview, Texas.

The New York Office of Homeland Security Investigations took into custody Jonathan Weiss, who is charged with communicating with three different underage victims online and asking them to take sexually explicit images of themselves to send to Weiss.

Utilizing the Snapchat name “Ian_Jameson,” Weiss communicated online with three different 13-year-olds, asking each to send him explicit photos.

One of the victims was allegedly from Clay County, according to authorities with the Department of Homeland Security.