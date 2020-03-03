Man arrested in Columbia County after alleged machete attack

A Columbia County man is in jail Tuesday accused of attacking another person with a machete.

Columbia County sheriff's deputies say around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning they found the victim lying in the garage of his home on Southwest Creekside Lane.

He suffered serious injuries to his upper body and said 33-year-old Stephen Gooch attacked him.

Gooch was taken into custody on US-90 near Bascom Norris Drive. He's charged with aggravated battery and no bond has been set.

The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.