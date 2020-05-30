Man arrested in Gainesville after trying to drive through crowd of protestors, threatening them with a gun

A man in Gainesville has been arrested after he tried to drive through a small crowd of protestors while threatening them with a gun, according to both police and bystanders.

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was seen being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, is causing outrage and protests all across the country, with thousands of protestors gathering in downtown Gainesville on Saturday.

As a smaller crowd of protestors was walking on Main Street towards Depot Park around 2:00 p.m., Gainesville police say 64-year-old William Connelly tried to pass them in his car.

When he couldn't get through, police and bystanders say he pulled out a gun and started waving it at protestors to get out of his way.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, he then drove around two other cars and tried to drive through the crowd.

Protestors then started hitting his car.

"[They were] pushing it and did smash the windshield with an object, we're not exactly sure what it was," said Lisa Scott, a Public Information Officer with the Gainesville Police Department. "The driver then did flee northbound on Main Street. Our officers responded immediately and performed a traffic stop where he was taken into custody."

Police say they have arrested Connelly on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.