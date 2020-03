Police in Starke say the man they suspected of committing a murder six months ago is now under arrest.

Franklin Williams was killed in a shooting on Old Lawtey Road in August of 2019.

Police say witness interviews and neighborhood canvases identified 26-year-old Antonio Butler as the shooter.

Starke police reached out to the U.S. Marshal's Task Force to find Butler.

He was arrested Tuesday in Jacksonville on a charge of Second Degree Murder.