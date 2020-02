An arrest has been made in a so-called prank that caused nearly 70-thousand dollars worth of damage.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies arrested in Jonathon Babij yesterday on charges of burglary of a property causing damage and criminal mischief property damage.

Deputies say in May, Babij broke a neighbors window and shoved a water hose in, causing water damage to the walls, floors, and antiques in the home.

He has since posted bond.