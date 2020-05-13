Man dies in Ocala hit and run

A fatal hit and run took place Wednesday morning in Ocala, killing a man crossing the street.

Witnesses saw what happened and immediately called 9-1-1.

Just after 6:30 this morning, police got the call that there had been a deadly hit and run.

The man who was hit has not yet been identified. He died at the scene.

"We're always trying to get pedestrians and even bicyclists to remember to stay safe on the roadways and for motorists to look out for them as well,” OPD Public Information Officer, Corie Byrd said.

Officials said they have an idea of the vehicle they are looking for but are not yet releasing that information.

"It's still under investigation so when we need the public's help in trying to identify this vehicle, we'll definitely be reaching out,” Byrd added.

This is the 5th pedestrian death and 2nd hit and run in the city this year.