Man facing federal charges for building fire bomb

A Marion County man is facing federal charges after police say he tried to build a fire bomb to use on the department of children and families building in Ocala.

26 year-old Tommy Lee Holt has been charged in federal court for possession and manufacture of an unlawful firearm.

He was arrested in November of last year after Ocala Police say he used gasoline and beer bottles to make "Molotov Cocktails" Police say he intended to used against the DCF building in Ocala.

According to court records, he had lost custody of his five children. The state charges against Holt were dropped the same day at the federal charges were filed.